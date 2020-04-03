Pleasant weather continues through weekend, followed by a warming trend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant temperatures continue through the weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Overall, the weekend will be dry with a few spotty rain showers possible on Sunday, mainly confined to the NC mountains.
Temperatures will be on a warming trend through next week with highs back in the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 40s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with high temperatures around 75 degrees.
Sunday will start off in the upper 40s with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. A few isolated rain showers will be possible, many across the mountains.
The warming trend continues into next week with high temperatures in the upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday, and highs around 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
A few rain showers will be possible for next week, yet overall, we are not expecting much rainfall or coverage; so you may need to do some watering for your plants.
Temperatures look to cool back into the upper 60s to lower 70s for Friday into Easter weekend with the chance for a few rain showers.
Enjoy your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
