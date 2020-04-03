Person dies in hospital after gas station shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in the hospital after being shot in a gas station parking lot in Charlotte Thursday night.
The incident happened in the parking lot of the Citgo at the intersection of Morningside Drive and Commonwealth Avenue around 10 p.m.
Charlotte police say the male victim was taken by MEDIC to the hospital where they were being treated for life-threatening injuries. Police later said one person was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Around 10:50 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they were conducting a homicide investigation at the intersection.
Officials say the unknown suspect(s) left the scene and have not yet been located. Detectives are working to determine the motive.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
