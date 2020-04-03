$7 million impact projected on Winthrop budget during COVID-19 disruption

“The Board of Trustees certainly recognizes the challenges COVID-19 presents not only for those involved in teaching and learning but also for business operations,” Winthrop Board Chair Glenn McCall said. “These are times the likes of which we have never experienced as a university community. The administration’s prudent decision-making that focuses on today’s realities and future expectations is appreciated by the board as we work together to move the university forward.” With the majority of students having vacated the residence halls for the semester just last week, about $3.8 million would be for housing and dining reductions in fees, according to Justin Oates, Vice President for Finance and Business Affairs/CFO.