$7 million impact projected on Winthrop budget during COVID-19 disruption

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Winthrop University, in Rock Hill, South Carolina, could likely take a $7 million hit because of the coronavirus disruption.
Winthrop has lost out on revenue from, the potential reduction in fees to students and unexpected costs in moving courses online.
Winthrop already canceled spring commencement, and its basketball team was unable to play in the NCAA Tournament, in which it qualified.
The university is expecting some state and federal relief, but officials don’t know how much it will receive from the CARES Act which was recently passed by Congress.
“The Board of Trustees certainly recognizes the challenges COVID-19 presents not only for those involved in teaching and learning but also for business operations,” Winthrop Board Chair Glenn McCall said. “These are times the likes of which we have never experienced as a university community. The administration’s prudent decision-making that focuses on today’s realities and future expectations is appreciated by the board as we work together to move the university forward.” With the majority of students having vacated the residence halls for the semester just last week, about $3.8 million would be for housing and dining reductions in fees, according to Justin Oates, Vice President for Finance and Business Affairs/CFO.
School officials say students will not be refunded tuition because classes are being instructed online and other services remain available.
Residence hall, dining and parking expenses will be prorated from March 23 until the end of the semester.
Winthrop also spent more than $20,000 to bring all but two study abroad students back to the United States.
Plus, more than $1 million has been spent to date on costs related to technology to support remote instruction and working from home.
The school also announced that the Board of Trustees authorized a temporary hiring freeze on vacant state-funded positions.
