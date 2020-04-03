Members of NC National Guard help deliver medical supplies from national stockpile

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the North Carolina National guard, NCDPS, and NCEM delivered medical supplies around the state from the Strategic National Stockpile, as medical personnel burns through personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
North Carolina has received three shipments from the national stockpile, Gov. Cooper said in a Friday press conference. The state needs more supplies, but no additional shipments are planned, Cooper said.
Teams continue to buy supplies but little of what has been ordered has been delivered.
Cooper says he activated a number of members from the National Guard to help unload the available supplies and get the personal protective equipment to areas where it’s needed.
County and state health officials say medical personnel are burning through personal protective equipment (PPE) and they’re only receiving a small fraction of what they’re requesting from the Strategic National Stockpile.
The initial update came during a North Carolina House Committee meeting on healthcare and COVID-19, after state representatives raised concerns about the amount of available PPE and the lack of testing for healthcare workers.
“One of the concerns now is, inside the facilities, are we keeping our staff healthy enough that they’re not a source of transmission?” State Representative Carla Cunningham told WBTV. “I think if they’re the front line they should definitely be the people that are being tested so that we know that they’re healthy and that they’re staying healthy.”
On Wednesday, it was announced that an employee for MEDIC tested positive for COVID-19. Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said that a person was quarantined before they started exhibiting any symptoms.
During the committee meeting, Harris said that medical personnel working for her are currently burning through PPE but they’re not rationing it yet.
Harris said that Mecklenburg County just received 14 palettes of PPE such as masks and gowns from the Strategic National Stockpile but as a whole, the state is only receiving a small amount of what they’re asking for.
“From what I understand when we put a request in, we’re still only receiving about 17% of what we’re requesting,” Cunningham said.
NCEM Director Michael Sprayberry reiterated Cunningham’s statement Friday, saying the state is only receiving a third of the PPE that’s being requested.
Cooper says he wants medical personnel to be “first in line” to get masks. He advises the best way for the public to slow the spread of the virus is to “stay home.”
“Most states are on the open market realizing that the federal government just doesn’t have it [PPE] to give to them right now,” Cooper said of medical supplies.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.