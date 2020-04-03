McMaster directs DHEC to release up-to-date stats on COVID-19 cases by zip code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Gov. Henry McMaster has directed to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to publicly disclose up-to-date numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code.
In addition, McMaster ordered SCDHEC to provide the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested within that same zip code.
McMaster made the announcement in a series of tweets Friday morning.
“Providing this non-identifying information violates no state or federal privacy laws and is in the public’s interest. It is my hope this disclosure will reinforce to South Carolinians the seriousness and dire necessity of staying home to prevent the spread of #covid19,” one of McMaster’s tweets stated.
As of Thursday, there are 1,554 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina. The latest SCDHEC data shows 31 people have died of the virus in the state.
