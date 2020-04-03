K-9 Officer Friday: Mooresville Police Department unveils new social media feature

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville Police Department is introducing its newest social media feature – K-9 officer Friday.
Each Friday, the department will introduce and showcase its K-9 officers on social media platforms.
Cpl. Andrew Beck was the first officer introduced to the community.
“When I became a police officer, I knew I wanted to be part of the Special Response Team, and that I wanted to be a K-9 officer,” Beck said. “I’ve been really fortunate to be able to do both.”
Beck has been a part of the Mooresville Police Department for six years, and a K-9 officer for two years.
His partner, Valor, is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix, and is trained in narcotics detection, apprehension, tracking, officer protection, and area and article searches.
“You’re not only part of the team, but you get to be involved in calls with other officers to help find people or narcotics,” Beck said. “Every day is different, and I really love my job.”
One thing that residents might not know is how having a K-9 becomes a big part of an officer’s life, both on and off the clock.
“Valor is a part of my life and is with me every day, whether it’s my day off, holidays, or birthdays,” Beck said. “Being a K-9 officer is not something you turn off.”
