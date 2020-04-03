Items piling up at Habitat for Humanity ReStore locations closed during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte says items normally welcomed and suitable for donation are being left outside and exposed to the elements at local ReStore locations that are closed during COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization is experiencing this issue at their ReStore locations that are temporarily closed in Mecklenburg and Iredell counties.
The organization posted on their websites that they are unable to accept donations at this time, and have added the following message on social media channels:
“Please do not leave items in front of our stores. This poses a health and safety risk to the staff by forcing them to leave their homes to come clean up the area. Additionally, weather and pollen are ruining the items, making them unacceptable. We appreciate your generosity and are looking forward to seeing you soon!"
Officials say hopefully, when the crisis passes and commerce resumes, there will be a windfall of donations for Habitat ReStores and other nonprofits in the community.
“We are more than eager to get back to our full-time mission of doing everything we can to mitigate Charlotte’s affordable housing crisis,” the organization says.
