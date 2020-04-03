Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Former Wake Forest and Marshall basketball coach Carl Tacy has died at 87. Tacy’s son, Carl Jr., told The Associated Press that his father died early Thursday. He had been transferred from a hospital to hospice care in Yadkinville, North Carolina last week following a December diagnosis of leukemia. Tacy spent a year as Marshall’s head coach before 13 seasons on the sideline for the Demon Deacons from 1973-85. During his time with Wake Forest, he had 222 wins for the third-best total in school history. He also led the Demon Deacons to three NCAA Tournaments, twice reaching regional finals.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham is joining the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee that selects the field for the 68-team NCAA Tournament. The NCAA announced Cunningham’s addition Thursday. As UNC’s first-ever appointee, Cunningham begins a five-year term in September and replaces Duke athletics director Kevin White. White had served as chairman this year before the tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. White's term ends Aug. 31. Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhardt will serve as committee chairman for the 2020-21 season.