Four, including three juveniles, arrested following pursuit in stolen car in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested following a police pursuit in a stolen car Thursday afternoon in Gaston County.
Gaston County police, who were stationed at one of the Gaston County School meal pick-up locations, were notified that someone at the location had been assaulted and robbed.
An officer saw the car and attempted to stop it, but the driver continued to move and a short vehicle pursuit ensued, according to police.
The car, which was reported stolen out of Charlotte, eventually pulled over.
All four people in the stolen car were arrested.
Three were juveniles, including the driver. The lone adult was 19-year-old Absolute Maliki Pendleton, from Gastonia.
Pendleton was charged with seven crimes, including four felonies. Three of the felony charges were solicit and/or coerce juveniles to participate in gang activity.
Pendleton is in the Gaston County Jail under a $50,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.