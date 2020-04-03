Former WBTV Good News reporter Kristen Hampton provides a positive message amid uncertain times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the uncertainty surrounding us amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s challenging finding the positives in life.
North Carolina has a statewide “stay at home” order, which means people have to limit their travel to essential places.
The mindset may get even more difficult as time goes on, with people cooped up at home.
However, if there is one person who knows how to find the good in anything, it is WBTV friend Kristen Hampton, a former WBTV reporter.
Hampton made a guest appearance on WBTV QC Life via Zoom to talk about how changing the way we speak can really make a positive difference in our lives.
Hampton is now delivering positive, uplifting videos on social media with the intent of making people smile.
“In times like this, it is so easy to say, ‘I have to mow the lawn, I have to do the laundry, I have to go to work.’ When you change that one word, ‘I have to’ to ‘I get to,” Hampton said. “It’s hard to say that, but if you can look at it that way and change your perspective a little bit, it helps.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.