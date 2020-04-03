First responders say SCDHEC database doesn’t meet needs

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - For weeks, officials in all 46 South Carolina counties asked the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to give them a secure database.
The database was expected to be filled with addresses of people who tested positive for the coronavirus so first responders could protect themselves.
DHEC announced it will supply the addresses.
First responders say the database doesn't fit their needs.
When a call comes in, it is a race against the clock.
That is just one of the reasons they say this new database from DHEC will not work.
”When we get a call my telecommunicator has 40 seconds to get the call ready for dispatch so seconds are critical,” says Lancaster County Public Safety Communication Director Stephen Blackwelder.
Blackwelder understands how quick dispatch needs to be.
He says the system DHEC offers will require telecommunicators to do an extra, time-consuming step.
”The thing that DHEC is trying to propose would create delays,” Blackwelder says. “That’s just something they’ll have to remember and do every time.”
Blackwelder’s team is already under pressure.
He says the stress of the coronavirus has added to it. More work for them with this database could leave room for human error.
“They could get it wrong. They can have the wrong address entered and have a clear when it’s really not,” Blackwelder says.
WBTV reached out to SCDHEC for comment.
They didn’t have time for an interview, but sent this statement:
“As requested by county officials, DHEC is creating a secure database that county officials may access for information they need in order to respond to this virus at a local level.”
Lancaster County Administrator Steve Willis says 46 county officials have already told DHEC the best way to help the first responders. They want the database to connect to the dispatch system, CAD, for easy alerts and access. This database doesn’t do that.
“They’ve made that determination we simply disagree with that determination,” says Willis. “We’re going to continue to push. Eventually I think it’s going to take a legislative solution to force DHEC to release the information, that’s what we’re going to pursue.”
Willis says he has not heard much from SC DHEC since a press release came out earlier this week. He says the new system is supposed to come sometime next week.
