‘Fatigue the number one thing’: Conway pastor describes wife’s recovery from COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway pastor’s wife is recovering safely in quarantine this week after spending several days in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.
Her husband, Kim Strong, confirmed her test results from DHEC came back positive for the coronavirus. However, it took much longer than expected to get those results.
Pastor Strong of Trinity United Methodist Church said his wife’s symptoms were so severe she had to be taken to the hospital and was then tested for COVID-19 on March 17. They received the positive results from DHEC on Sunday, March 29, nearly two weeks later.
Pastor Strong said he and his wife, Margo, started feeling sick a few weeks back but thought they were just battling the flu. His symptoms eventually weakened, but his wife’s got worse.
“Her worst day was probably the Tuesday or Wednesday she went to the hospital,” Pastor Strong said.
Margo Strong spent several days at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River where she was tested for COVID-19. She had a case of viral pneumonia, a blood clot, sepsis, and scarring on her lungs. Margo Strong was administered a test for COVID-19 however her husband was not.
“I wasn’t as sick as my wife and all I was worried about was her getting well,” said Pastor Strong.
He said his biggest regret was not going to the hospital sooner. His wife is recovering at home now and feels much better, but is still battling fatigue some days.
“Fatigue is probably the number one thing that my wife is trying to overcome, she’s had some good days and some days where she laid in bed most of that day,” said Pastor Strong.
Dr. Gerald Harmon with Tideland’s Health said that’s completely normal for most patients recovering from severe cases of COVID-19.
“The patient goes home as you described fatigued, they rarely need oxygen support when they get out of the hospital which is a good sign but they are tired,” said Harmon.
Overall, more than 98% of coronavirus patients recover from the virus, but that does not mean it should be taken lightly.
“Probably less than 10% actually approach hospitalization so 90% or more are treated by going home and resting, keeping distance and self-quarantine,” said Dr. Harmon.
Harmon said if you think you have COVID-19 don’t wait too long and reach out to your local medical professional.
Pastor Strong said several other members of their church tested positive for the coronavirus but are self quarantining and recovering just fine and is thankful to have his wife home and on the road to recovery.
“Prayed for my wife. That was the only thing and the best thing I could do while she was in the hospital,” said Pastor Strong.
