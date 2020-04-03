Employee at York County Sheriff’s Office tests positive for coronavirus

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - An employee at the York County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The sheriff’s office says they will adhere to all applicable local, state and federal HIPPA guidelines and not release the name or location of the employee.
Officials say the employee reported to their supervisor that they became ill with the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.
It is currently unclear if the employee contracted COVID-19 as a result of job related interaction.
Deputies have verified that the employee is male, four other employees have quarantined themselves as a precaution, and that no one this employee encountered entered the York County Detention Center,
Officials also confirmed that this employee is at home on quarantine and has sought medical treatment and that the employee has been in quarantine for almost two weeks and is feeling better.
The sheriff’s office says they have no reason to believe that anyone in the county has been put in risk of contacting the COVID-19 virus due to the individual in this case.
Immediately upon receipt of information that the employee was not feeling well, sanitation measures were taken at the York County Sheriff’s Office. The employee's work space, as well as the entire facility was disinfected.
Deputies have been taking the CDC, South Carolina DHEC recommendations regarding preventative measures. All employees have been self-monitoring and have shown no signs of symptoms over the past two weeks.
