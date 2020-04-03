Driver dies day after single-car crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person died from injuries suffered in a single-car crash in Lancaster County.
The driver of a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck crashed down an embankment off Spanish Villas Lane, about two miles south of Lancaster, around 5:12 p.m. Thursday.
The driver was taken to Atrium Health-Main, where he died on Friday.
Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt when he backed out of a driveway, down an embankment, fell out of the vehicle and was then struck by the vehicle.
The driver’s name was not released.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.