Charlotte spa manager charged with violating N.C. Stay at Home order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Charlotte have charged the manager of a local day spa with violating North Carolina’s ‘Stay at Home’ order.
The investigation began on Wednesday when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police got a tip from the community about a violation of the order at the Cool Cave Day Spa on Monroe Road.
Officers say they went to the business, advised the owner and employees about the violation and encouraged them to voluntarily comply with the order. The officers went back several hours later and found the business was still operating and again encouraged them to follow the order.
When police went back to the business the following day, they found it was still operating.
As a result, police issued the on-duty manager, 28-year-old Cheree-Alexia Hercule, a citation for violation of emergency prohibitions and restrictions uner NCGS 14-288.20A(2).
“The CMPD is continuing to manage the order through voluntary compliance, but the department will enforce violations through citations and/or misdemeanor arrests if voluntary cooperation is not gained,” the release states.
The community can report violations of the Stay at Home order through the CLT+ mobile app, online at www.cmpd.org, or by calling 3-1-1.
