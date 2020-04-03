Charlotte nurse describes community support as neighbors join Friday evening event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Kim Ortmayer is a nurse in Atrium Health’s pediatric cardiovascular ICU.
“This is my calling,” she says. “This is what I absolutely love to do.”
She has been a nurse for 19 years, but lately it has been much different, like now explaining to her child patients why she is wearing a mask.
“I had a 3-year-old the other day, and I said, ‘Do I sound like Darth Vader?’ under my mask, and she started laughing and said, ‘You sort of do!’” Ortmayer said.
While she and her hospital are being extra careful, doing things like taking temperatures before each shift, wearing protective gear and not allowing more than two visitors for patients, for her, it also means being there a little more for the families.
“Because I think, ‘What if that was me, sitting on that couch right now, knowing that I can come home to see my kids, but then come back, worried that I’m infecting whoever, and I have no one else to talk to,’” she says.
Ortmayer says she is not afraid to go into work, but does fear being apart from her own family if she becomes infected.
“I’m more afraid, to be honest, to not be able to isolate myself from my kids right now, and my husband,” she says.
She and her husband have taken serious precautions.
“We just updated our will, because he’s a little bit nervous right now,” she says. “And that’s something that’s crazy, because I’m 40 years old.”
As she continues to go into the hospital each day, she is encouraged by the community around her.
“It is unbelievable, the outpouring,” she says. “And it makes you just feel good, that out of all this craziness, people are coming together to support each other.”
That includes Friday night, when people across Charlotte are invited to all go outside and make noise, at the same time, 7 p.m., to show their support for healthcare workers like her.
“How fantastic,” Ortmayer says. “Because I think a lot of us want to scream anyway, with all that’s going on, so now someone has given us a voice that we’re able to do it.”
