Charlotte city leaders tackle affordable housing, economic mobility, the future of small businesses and COVID-19

Minority small businesses aren’t the only ones hurting. Charlotte small businesses met with city leaders Friday to voice their concerns and frustrations. About 20 small business owners said they needed more support from city leaders. Julie Blanton owns Midwood Flower Shop. At the forum, she told city leaders she needed clarity and consistency from them. She says at first the city told her her business was considered essential then she said the city said it wasn’t. Blanton claims she closed her shop while other flower shops remained open.