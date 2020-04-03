Catawba County confirms first coronavirus-related death

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County officials confirmed Friday that a person has died due to complications associated with the coronavirus.
County officials say the patient was in their 70s and had underlying medical conditions. The person was hospitalized and died on March 30. Their name has not been released.
“We extend our deepest condolences to this person’s loved ones. This is news no one wants to hear,” said Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “This death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that none of us ever wanted to see.”
Three additional new cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed, bringing the county’s total number of positive cases to 20. There have been 296 negative test results.
County officials stressed that “The county’s total case number is based on COVID-19 test results. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people who have or had COVID-19.”
Moving forward, Catawba County will update new case numbers and total negative test results by 1 p.m. daily on its website, www.catawbacountync.gov.
For more information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and NCDHHS’ website at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, which will also include information about future positive COVID-19 test results in North Carolina.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 1-866-462-3821 or NC 2-1-1.
