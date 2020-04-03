Carolina Beach police attempting to locate teen

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teen who was last seen on March 24.
Precious Wilkins, 17, was last seen at the Hardee’s located at 254 N. Lake Park Blvd. where she is employed.
She did not return for her next scheduled shift on March 25, according to officials.
Police believe she may be staying with an unknown friend in Wilmington.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 910-458-2540 or 910-452-6120.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.