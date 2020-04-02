Woman in Rowan who died from COVID-19 remembered as much more than a statistic

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - According to state records, 16 people in North Carolina have died as a result of the coronavirus. One of those deaths was in Rowan County.
The woman’s family says she was 90-years-old, and did have underlying health issues. They also say they want her to be remembered for how she lived instead of how she died.
At the family’s request, we aren’t giving her full name.
“If she was able to, she would help anybody that needed it,” said great-grandson Eric.
“My mom loved everybody in her family," added son Rick. She was a rock.”
Hazel was well-loved, and while It’s worth noting that she passed away from the coronavirus, the first, and so far, only pandemic related death in Rowan County, her family says she was so much more.
“She was doing a lot of things that people that age don’t or can’t do. She was blowing a lot of people’s minds that she was simply walking that well,” Eric said.
A relative noted on Facebook this week that Hazel, like anyone else diagnosed with COVID-19 “is a human...a momma, daddy, cousin, aunt, uncle, son, daughter...who will be sorely missed.”
“She come from a family of 12 and she was just a solid rock person," son Rick added.
They don’t know how Hazel was exposed to COVID-19 and didn’t realize what a toll it was taking.
“You couldn’t even tell that the end was coming," Eric said. "She was such a fighter. She never put off that vibe that she was sick.”
But say now they hope her memory is a tribute to the life she lived, not the cause of her death.
“I had her for sixty great years," Rick said. "My mama raised me and my siblings to be the people that we are, and she done an awesome job at doing so and that’s how I want my mama to be remembered.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.