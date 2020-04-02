VIDEO: Paramedic nearly struck by alleged impaired driver while walking out of house

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A close call was caught on camera Tuesday when a paramedic in Lincoln County was nearly struck by an alleged impaired driver while leaving his house.
Troopers say the incident happened just before 4:45 p.m. on Old Plank Road. The car ran off the road, struck a mailbox, then slid through a yard while nearly striking Greg Gabbard.
Gabbard, who has been a paramedic in Lincoln County for a year, was just stepping into his yard to head to work for his nightside shift when the car came sliding through the yard.
Greg’s wife, Carlynn Gabbard, sent the video that was captured on their Ring surveillance system to WBTV.
“This could have been a much worse outcome,” Carlynn Gabbard said. “I was standing in the doorway holding our 7-month-old daughter when this happened. The car stopped just feet from hitting my house.”
Carlynn says both her and her husband heard screeching tires in the distance, moments before the car came sliding through. Carlynn says officials told her the same car that slide through their yard, was called in moments earlier by a bystander for suspected impaired driving.
The driver, 30-year-old Zachary Miles Forester, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving and driving while license revoked.
Officials say an evaluation was performed on Forester by a trooper who is trained as a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and the results of a blood test are pending.
No further information has been released.
