Stricter shopping rules begin in Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - The towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro have added some special shopping rules to their States of Emergency.
People shopping for essentials such as food and medicine and more now will have to do it on their own.
Only one member of a family or household at a time will be allowed to enter any retail store during the state of emergency.
Officials were concerned that people were using shopping trips as family outings.
Wilkesboro Town Manager Ken Noland says he understands why people were doing it.
“I guess they are kinda bored being cooped up in their houses,” Noland said. "In this time we really don’t need that.”
Wilkes County has two positive coronavirus cases so far and officials are hoping to keep the numbers low.
Cutting down how many family members can go into a store should not affect their ability to get essential items, said officials, but will make it safer for everyone.
Violators could face fines up to $500.
There will be exceptions to the rule for single moms and single dads and other caregivers when there are no other options but to bring the other person along.
The new rules will stay in effect at least until the end of the April.
