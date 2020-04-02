Rowan County man charged in death of stepfather

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was arrested and charged in the death of his stepfather, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say Abe Alexander Helms, 45, assaulted his stepfather on Wednesday morning in Salisbury.
Raymond Eugene Drye, who was having pain in his head from the assault, was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus where his condition turned critical and he died around 2 p.m.
Hospital officials reported the death which appeared to be a result of the Wednesday morning assault.
Helms was charged with felony voluntary manslaughter and was given a $250,000 bond in the Rowan County Detention Center.
Rowan County deputies responded to a disturbance on Yost Road in Salisbury early Wednesday morning. Officers found Helms, along with his girlfriend, mother, and 61-year-old Drye.
Deputies were called after Helms was accused of becoming intoxicated and assaulting his girlfriend, mother, and stepfather.
It was also reported that Helms damaged the house by breaking out windows, which caused extensive damage.
Helms was still being combative inside the home when deputies arrived and ignored their commands and had to be restrained.
Prior to the step-father’s death, Helms was charged with simple assault, two counts of assault on a female and damage to property. Helms received a bond of $2,500 for those charges.
