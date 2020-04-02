Rowan-Cabarrus Community College donates personal protective equipment (PPE) to local hospitals

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College recently donated medical masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment from its health-related programs to local hospitals to help with shortages of supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The need is urgent in our local healthcare facilities, and we want to help in any way we possibly can,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Dean of Health and Education Dr. Wendy Barnhardt. “The dedicated healthcare workers right here in our community are struggling to find enough supplies, which may put themselves and their patients at risk.”
Rowan-Cabarrus staff delivered the supplies to facilities associated with Atrium Health, Novant Health and the W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center. The equipment is normally used during daily healthcare classes and labs. Classes at the College have transitioned online, with all in-person classes temporarily suspended.
“We have a wonderful relationship with the clinical facilities in our area, and our healthcare programs wanted to give back in this challenging time,” Barnhardt said. “We are grateful for their willingness to welcome our students and help them prepare for their careers.”
The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has resulted in nationwide shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), including medical masks, gloves, gowns and more, leading some medical personnel to reuse equipment or use handmade items.
“Any time we are in a position to help, we want to help,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Doctors, nurses and other frontline workers are risking their own health for our community. We are all in this together.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
