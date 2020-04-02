Hundreds to attend SC prayer drive-in for COVID-19 medical staff and patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of community members plan to attend a “prayer drive-in” at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill Friday evening.
The event, Parking Lot Prayer For COVID-19, is happening at 7 p.m. and will include prayers for hospital staff and patients.
Participants are asked to stay in their cars and only roll down the driver side window to practice safe social distancing.
“Feel free to make a poster to place in your car for fun, with a verse or prayer on it...get creative!” organizers posted on Facebook.
Below are some guidelines provided by drive-in organizers:
- Park in lot A. B and C will be overflow. {Lots A, B, & C are at the main entrance off Herlong Ave.
- Turn on your hazard lights so staff & patients can see our community united together in prayer for them.
- Tune into 104.1 The Bridge at 7pm to participate in worship together for a few songs. We will pray from inside our cars during this time.
- After the last song, we will file out of the parking lot for a prayer drive to then surrender our whole city to the Lord in prayer.
- Turn right out of the hospital, go down Herlong, take a left on W. Main St.
“We will drive slowly all the way down Main St., with our flashers on, ending at Fountain Park, where you can then head home, or feel free to continue driving around praying over our city,” event organizers posted.
Piedmont Medical Center is located at 222 S Herlong Ave in Rock Hill, SC.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.