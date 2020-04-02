Pleasant weather for Friday and the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant weather develops Friday through the weekend, with chilly mornings and mild afternoons, along with plenty of sunshine.
Isolated rain showers will be possible beginning Sunday and continue for early next week.
The warming trend continues into next week with high temperatures around 80 degrees by midweek.
Tonight will feature mostly clear skies and cold temperatures with lows cooling into the 30s for many locations.
Friday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine all day with high temperatures in the lower 70s.
The weekend will feature morning low temperatures in the 40s with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. A few spotty rain showers will be possible on Sunday, mainly for the NC mountains.
Temperatures stay pleasantly warm for next week with high temperatures around 75 to 80 degrees with isolated to scattered rain showers possible Monday through Wednesday.
Enjoy the sunshine!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
