One found with gunshot wound near West Charlotte High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A male was shot Thursday afternoon, and he was found with a non-life-threatening injury near West Charlotte High School.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting did not happen on school property.
Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. just after 12:30 p.m. to Senior Drive.
Officers found a male who had been shot.
Police said information shows the shooting happened on Beatties Ford Road, and the male pulled into a parking area at West Charlotte High School.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.