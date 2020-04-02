One found with gunshot wound near West Charlotte High School

By WBTV Web Staff | April 2, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 1:33 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A male was shot Thursday afternoon, and he was found with a non-life-threatening injury near West Charlotte High School.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting did not happen on school property.

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. just after 12:30 p.m. to Senior Drive.

Officers found a male who had been shot.

Police said information shows the shooting happened on Beatties Ford Road, and the male pulled into a parking area at West Charlotte High School.

No other information was provided.

