NorthEast Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund provides emergency childcare subsidies and hands-free CPR unit to Atrium Health Cabarrus

The NorthEast Foundation has agreed to subsidize 100% of the cost of emergency childcare for teammates at Atrium Health Cabarrus who must work during this pandemic. Atrium Health Cabarrus and community partner Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA are working together to fulfill the childcare needs of our teammates during this time while many daycare centers and all schools are closed. With the Foundation’s support, teammates will be relieved of the financial burden and emotional stress of childcare to focus on the needs of their patients.