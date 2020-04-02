North Carolina only receiving fraction of masks, gowns it’s requesting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - County and state health officials say medical personnel are burning through personal protective equipment (PPE) and they’re only receiving a small fraction of what they’re requesting from the Strategic National Stockpile.
The update came during a North Carolina House Committee meeting on healthcare and COVID-19.
State representatives raised concerns about the amount of available PPE and the lack of testing for healthcare workers.
“One of the concerns now is, inside the facilities, are we keeping our staff healthy enough that they’re not a source of transmission?” State Representative Carla Cunningham told WBTV. “I think if they’re the front line they should definitely be the people that are being tested so that we know that they’re healthy and that they’re staying healthy.”
On Wednesday, it was announced that an employee for MEDIC tested positive for COVID-19. Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said that a person was quarantined before they started exhibiting any symptoms.
During the committee meeting, Harris said that medical personnel working for her are currently burning through PPE but they’re not rationing it yet.
Harris said that Mecklenburg County just received 14 palettes of PPE such as masks and gowns from the Strategic National Stockpile but as a whole, the state is only receiving a small amount of what they’re asking for.
“From what I understand when we put a request in, we’re still only receiving about 17% of what we’re requesting,” Cunningham said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.