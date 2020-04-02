Mecklenburg County’s coronavirus tests account for nearly 1/3 of N.C.’s total

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly one-third of all coronavirus tests performed in North Carolina have been done in Mecklenburg County.
According to Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris, the county has completed nearly 10,000 tests as of Thursday morning. At the same time, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) was reporting 28,679 tests completed across the state.
Harris made the announcement during a remote meeting of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the House Select Committee on Covid-19 and subcommittees.
She added that Mecklenburg County still has about 1,000 tests still pending.
As of Thursday morning, Mecklenburg County had confirmed 495 positive cases of COVID-19. Two people have died in the county from complications related to the virus.
Harris said that just a few days earlier, Mecklenburg County accounted for half of the confirmed cases across the state.
Harris also updated the public on the status of personal protective equipment (PPE) available in Mecklenburg County.
“We’ve been burning through PPE,” Harris said during the conference call.
Harris said health officials are not yet rationing PPE. She said the county is scheduled to receive 14 palettes from the Strategic National Stockpile that will consist largely of masks and gowns.
"We are trying to be prepared for what we know is coming,” Harris said. “We’re seeing this expanding across the state.”
