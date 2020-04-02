Local volunteers hold first CLT Give PPE drop-offs for healthcare workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Volunteers are looking for the community’s help in order to provide supplies to healthcare workers in our area. The grassroots movement is known as CLT Give PPE, which stands for Personal Protective Equipment.
“I get the question a lot, well does just the one mask I have or the two masks I have make a difference?" Dr. Sheila Natarajan said. "Absolutely. Every mask makes a difference.”
Dr. Natarajan knows first-hand how scarce protective medical gear is right now, so she decided to do something about it.
“Given the worldwide national shortage of N95s and other personal protective equipment, we are at baseline unable to practice at standard of care,” Dr. Natrajan said.
Goodwill is re-opening two donation centers twice a week. You can donate between 12 and 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays at their Wilkinson Blvd. and Lancaster Hwy locations.
“Any way that we can help in this time is really what we’re trying to do,” Goodwill volunteer said.
All you have to do is pull up and drop off.
Dr. Natarajan wants you to look in your garage and around your house because you might be surprised you have N95 masks and other items they need.
“Safety goggles, those are in high demand, any latex-free gloves, shoe covers and of course regular surgical masks,” she said.
You can also bring handmade masks. At this point they say they will take anything they can get.
“The burn rate is so high the concern is we might not ever have a meeting of supply and demand,” she said.
They'll be donating everything to local hospitals and the Mecklenburg County Health Department.
You can also donate to their GoFundMe by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.