2 inmates at state prison in Goldsboro, N.C. test positive for COVID-19

They are the second and third offenders in the state prison system to test positive for the virus also known as COVID-19. The first offender to test positive, on April 1, is housed at the Caledonia Correctional Institution in Tillery.“We have prepared for this,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “We are following the infectious disease protocols we put in place for just these situations. Our top priority is the health and safety of our staff and the men and women in our care.”Officials say the two newly diagnosed offenders are in isolation at Neuse Correctional and are being treated by the licensed medical staff assigned to the facility.The offenders, who were housed in the same housing unit, reported to the medical staff with symptoms of a viral infection on March 27. They were promptly quarantined from the population and tested for COVID-19.