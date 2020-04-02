Gaston County confirms first coronavirus-related death

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials in Gaston County, North Carolina have confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in the county.
Gaston County Department of Health & Human Services (Gaston DHHS) say they were alerted to the situation after the patient died on Wednesday, April 1.
Officials say the patient was in their 80s and did have previous underlying health issues. The patient’s name has not been released.
“We are saddened by this death and our hearts go out to the family, friends and community,” shared Chris Dobbins, Gaston DHHS Director. “We know we have to take this threat seriously, not just for our own health but for the health and safety of our most vulnerable populations. This is a sobering reminder of what’s at stake and why it’s so important for our community to continue to support our local efforts and each other."
As of Thursday morning, Gaston County had 34 positive cases of COVID-19, with 15 patients already recovered.
Along with the state-wide ‘stay at home’ order that went into effect on Monday, Gaston County has been under a similar county-wide order since Friday.
The order reduces the size of gatherings from no more than 50 to no more than 10.
Gaston County officials have created a “Stay at Home Community Hotline” at 704-866-3170 for anyone who has questions about order.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.