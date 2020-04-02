Four employees, found offenders in NC prison system test positive for COVID-19

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) - Four offenders and four employees within the North Carolina prison system have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, state leaders said.
The additional cases involve offenders who were previously in isolation and are continuing in medical isolation.
“This was not a surprise to us and we are following CDC infectious disease protocols,” Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our staff and the men and women who are in our care.”
The spike comes a day after officials say an inmate at the minimum custody unit of the Caledonia Correctional Complex in Tillery, NC, tested positive for coronavirus. This was the first positive COVID-19 test of someone in custody at a North Carolina state prison.
As of April 1, temperature screenings have been implemented at all prisons in North Carolina. Washable masks are also being provided to inmates where positive cases have been reported. Distribution of the masks will continue, as masks are being made at a rate of 10,000 per week.
The four offender cases were reported at:
- Caledonia Correctional Complex in (1)
- Neuse Correctional Institution (2)
- Johnston Correctional Institution (1)
The four staff cases are associated with:
- Central Prison
- Johnston Correctional Institution
- Maury Correctional Institution
- Eastern Correctional Institution
Due to a national shortage, there was a delay receiving thermometers, Ishee said.
“Things are changing day by day and sometimes hour by hour,” Ishee said regarding COVID-19.
“We have prepared long and hard for this day,” Ishee said Wednesday, after the first reported prison case.
The first inmate showed symptoms of a viral infection on March 24. He was promptly quarantined from the population and tested for COVID-19 the next day. The test came back positive on April 1. He is in stable condition.
Officials say precautions have been taken to prevent others from becoming infected by the virus. Contact tracing is also underway to identify persons who may have had unprotected contact with the offender within six feet over a span of 10 minutes.
Those individuals will be monitored and tested for COVID-19 as warranted, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.
Also, in accordance with CDC guidelines, the entire minimum unit has been placed on quarantine, with no movements of inmates to or from the prison unless for critical need.
The housing dorm where the inmate was assigned was placed on lockdown except for appropriately regulated recreational time. Inamtes within this housing assignment will be served meals in their dorm.
An additional shipment of masks and other personal protective equipment has been dispatched to the prison, and additional sanitation regimens are also underway.
The first individual who tested positive is a male in his 60s. The ages of the additional people who tested positive for the virus were not provided.
For the past month, officials say inmates throughout the prison system with fevers, coughs and symptoms of respiratory illness have been quarantined from the prison general population.
In addition, new inmates to the state prison system are quarantined for 14 days following initial medical screening for potential COVID-19 symptoms, in order to prevent the introduction of the virus into a facility.
Inmate transportation movements are limited to only court-ordered, high priority and health care movements. Transported inmates are medically screened both before and after getting on the bus.
Testing for COVID-19 is being done per the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.
Officials say the North Carolina Division of Prisons has taken a substantial number of additional actions to prepare for the emergence of COVID-19 in the state prisons and, to reduce the chances it could spread.
