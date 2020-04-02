Feeling isolated from staying at home and social distancing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many people are finding it difficult to be away from family and friends as they stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Jacob Klingensmith says he was diagnosed with anxiety and high-functioning Autism when he was a child. Now in college, he struggles with social interactions but says he has come a long way in the last 10 years.
“This past year I felt that things were just getting even better because I was going back to what for me was a familiar environment,” Klingensmith said.
He is a radio host at Winthrop University where he goes to school. He says he was starting to meet friends outside of class. But with schools closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, his progress was halted.
“I lost a lot of chances and opportunities to you know keep those interactions going and helping me down the line at keeping those conversations going,” Klingensmith said. “It’s very difficult for people with high-functioning Autism in general to make that first approach.”
He is pushing himself to reach out to his friends virtually, even though he won’t be seeing them in person anytime soon.
“But then I also have these thoughts like ‘oh well you don’t want to bother them or they probably don’t have time to talk to you’,” Klingensmith said. “So it’s more like I’m very conflicted on how to handle this whole thing.”
Staying home for the forseeable future is challenging for us all, but he doesn’t want people who struggle in regular social settings to be forgotten.
“’Think about those who have anxiety and those who have high-functioning Autism because like I said, people think this is an easy time for us, but in reality, it’s really, really hard,” Klingensmith said.
Staff Psychiatrist at Atrium Health Dr. Rodney Villanueva, MD, FAPA shared the following on how you can cope with anxiety, stress, and depression while being isolated.
1. How should an individual cope with the anxiety of being away from immediate family or not having any family members to turn to during the coronavirus pandemic?
It’s important to utilize the electronic forms of contact we have available to connect virtually with family members during this time. I think it is essential to check in on our loved ones with a phone call, video chat, etc, more frequently than usual these days. For those that do not have family members, there are several different resources that could be helpful such as neighborhood social groups, nonprofit organizations to connect with others who may be feeling the same way.
2. In good practice of social distancing, technology has been the go-to resource for many individuals to interact with family and friends, which sometimes can stigmatize feelings of isolation. What are some ways to combat those emotions?
Note – Dr. V said he doesn’t necessarily agree with the wording of this question – he doesn’t see how technology stigmatizes feelings of isolation, but rather how only being able to connect virtually may accentuate feelings of isolation. So his answer was this: While this is not an ideal situation, it’s important to gain an understanding of why it is essential for us to distance ourselves. It’s also important to talk to others (virtually) because other people may be feeling the same way as you. Need to recognize the feelings you are experiencing.
3. What are some simple ways to give yourself comfort when you are feeling lonely, that can help to improve your mental health?
This is a challenge – most of us are not used to such an isolated lifestyle and that can make people anxious and depressed. It can be difficult, but here are my recommendations:
- First, it’s important to limit the amount of time you spend checking the news, social media, etc. about coronavirus. It’s definitely important to be informed on essential information such as how to properly engage in social distancing, hand hygiene, etc. but by looking at these things too frequently it can become counterproductive and actually cause more anxiety.
- Second, keep up with your daily routine as much as possible. Wake up at the same time, get dressed (don’t wear PJ’s all day), eat meals at regular times, and get outside to exercise if possible. Even with our stay at home order, we are able to go for a walk outdoors.
- Third, reframe the situation. Many people think of being stuck at home as a terrible thing, but use this as an opportunity to activities/projects you have not previously had time for.
- Fourth, reach out to your mental health professional virtually. Many places are converting to virtual care and you are still able to speak to someone.
