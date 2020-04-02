Feeling isolated from staying at home and social distancing

Note – Dr. V said he doesn’t necessarily agree with the wording of this question – he doesn’t see how technology stigmatizes feelings of isolation, but rather how only being able to connect virtually may accentuate feelings of isolation. So his answer was this: While this is not an ideal situation, it’s important to gain an understanding of why it is essential for us to distance ourselves. It’s also important to talk to others (virtually) because other people may be feeling the same way as you. Need to recognize the feelings you are experiencing.