Charlotte restaurants, bars broken into amid COVID-19 related closures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Restaurants and bars everywhere are struggling as they either close, or make major changes and cutbacks because of COVID-19-related orders.
Now, thieves are trying to take advantage of those closures.
Some Charlotte businesses are reporting people stealing from them, damaging their property, during this difficult time.
“The number one thing that’s stuck in my head is, will this happen again?” Hattie’s Tap and Tavern owner Jackie DeLoach says.
The doors of her NoDa bar are locked. Customers have not been there since the statewide order.
“I’m already trying to figure out how to keep the business going, as much as I possibly can,” DeLoach says.
Now, a distraction. She caught someone on surveillance video, who she believes stole lawn equipment, light bulbs, bar ware, paper towels and toilet paper.
“It was definitely a hit for us,” she says.
In nearby Plaza Midwood, a similar situation was reported at Pure Pizza - a door smashed, in an attempted theft.
“The first thought was, ‘really, seriously, I’ve got to deal with this now?’” owner Juli Ghazi says.
Ghazi says nothing was taken there - with orders going online, there was nothing to take.
“With no cash and no alcohol, what were they going to take,” she asks. “Some flour and yeast, and make themselves a pizza at home?”
While the damage amounts to less than $1,000, it is a setback, taking up time she wanted to spend keeping her business going and taking care of employees.
“I had a huge list of things I needed to do yesterday,” she says. “And then, everything gets circumvented because some punk decides that they wanted to throw a brick through a door, and rip out light fixtures.”
These businesses say they are trying to help the community, and each other, during this uncertain time, as others decide to hit them while they are down.
“You just had to ask, and we would’ve worked something out,” Ghazi says.
“I get trying to protect yourself, and being able to provide for yourself,” DeLoach says. “But we’re also in the same boat, and doing acts like this, it really just doesn’t benefit anybody.”
Following the statewide order, Pure Pizza is still open for takeout. Hattie’s has had to close, relying on online merchandise sales for now.
Police are looking into both cases.
