Charlotte pastor keeping congregation connected through Facebook Live

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte pastor Jack Homesley has been using Facebook Live to keep members of his congregation connected during the coronavirus pandemic.
Homesley, the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in northwest Charlotte, has been streaming multiple videos for his congregation each week.
The pastor said he has been doing live sermons on Sunday mornings and has been holding prayer sessions on Wednesday evenings.
Homesley allowed WBTV to film some of his prayer session this week. The pastor set up a table in the lobby of the church with a laptop, camera and microphone.
“Hey good evening everybody. I hope you’re doing well,” Homesley greeted his Facebook followers Wednesday night.
One by one the pastor took prayer requests from members of his congregation, occasionally pausing to acknowledge people who were leaving him comments.
“We have about probably about 500 people here every Sunday typically. Now every Sunday it’s empty and I preach to an empty building so that’s kind of unique, but it’s okay. People like it and they’ve been very supportive,” Homesley told WBTV in an interview Wednesday night.
He said he plans to abide the mass gathering restrictions that have been put in place in North Carolina. One of the messages on the church’s electronic marquee reads, ‘no services this week’.
As he addressed his congregation through Facebook Wednesday night, Homesley prayed for people dealing with illness and members of the medical field who are working to treat people with coronavirus. He also encouraged people to abide by the restrictions being put in place by the state and local government.
“Let’s stay at home. Let’s wash our hands really well,” said Homesley to his followers.
The pastor said he has been receiving positive feedback regarding his Facebook Live videos. He said he is also thankful that social media allows him to keep in touch with his congregation.
“I’m very thankful for Facebook and what it’s provided for us, the electronic media and the ability to go into people’s homes,” noted Homesley.
While the pastor said delivering virtual sermons isn’t too difficult, he still looks forward to the day when he can meet with his congregation in-person again.
“I’m looking really forward to getting back together. I do miss gathering with my church family and with God’s people,” said Homesley.
