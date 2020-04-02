Biltmore furloughs more than 2,000 employees after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Biltmore Estates has closed its doors to the public for the first time in decades.
Other than closing during World War II, the Asheville estate will not allow visitors for the first time since 1930.
The reason is to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Biltmore has temporarily closed all guest experiences, including its hotels and access to its grounds and gardens, the estate said in a press release.
There is no timetable on when it will reopen.
On top of that, more than 2000 of Biltmore’s 2,500 employees are temporarily furloughed.
According to WLOS, the employees who did not receive the furlough, along with the remaining managers, will have their hours and pay reduced.
“This is undoubtedly the most painful time we have experienced in our company," President and CEO Bill Cecil Jr. said in a statement. "Our dedicated teams are the foundation of Biltmore."
Biltmore officials say the estate has had a 95 percent drop in revenue since it closed on March 26.
Cecil said the staffing changes are only until the business can resume.
