Big warm-up in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve probably got the heat on this morning as temperatures overnight dropped back into the 30s & 40s.
But there will be a good deal of sunshine and a few high clouds in the forecast, and we’ll get back to near seasonal afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s.
You'll need the heat turned back on again tonight, as I'm forecasting 30s for most neighborhoods under clear skies.
Friday brings more sunshine and a steady rebound in temperatures. After a chilly start, we’ll jump up into the lower 70s Friday afternoon.
High temperatures in the middle 70s are in the weekend forecast that remains dry until perhaps late Sunday.
A little better chance for rain may come Monday into Tuesday, but no cold air. We’re still looking at highs in the 70s both days, a little above average for the first week of April and we may jump back into the lower 80s by Wednesday.
Stay safe and have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
