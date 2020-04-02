Antonio Williams gets creative as he preps for the NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Even though the NFL has told teams they can’t travel to scout college talent due to COVID-19, the NFL Draft is still scheduled to take place April 23rd-25th.
“It has been super difficult,” said NFL Draft hopeful and former North Stanly star Antonio Williams.
Draft prospects like Williams are having to get creative to sell themselves to the league during an unprecedented time in America.
Normally during this time, prospects would be participating in Pro Days at their colleges as they show the NFL scouts what they can do. With schools unable to host these Pro Days and no scouts traveling, why not hold your own Pro Day.
“What we did was a virtual Pro Day,” said Williams. “I did everything that the NFL Combine would. I did bench press, the 40 yard dash with the laser, did the 5/10/5 shuttle. What we did was record it on video and we sent it to the teams.”
And Antonio put on a show.
“I ran a good 40 time with a 4.52,” said Williams. “I think I had a question about my speed but I think that I proved that wrong. 24 reps on bench was pretty good as well. I wish it would have been some people there because the day I did have was a good day. I put up good numbers. "
Antonio is keeping a positive attitude about things even though this pandemic has stacked the deck against him.
“It’s in your own hands right now,” said Williams. “You just have to continue to find things to do. You can’t get lazy with the situation because that is very easy to do at this time. It’s in my own hands so what happens is up to me right now.”
This situation hasn’t phased Antonio because his college career has not been typical. He played his first 2 years at Ohio State before transferring to North Carolina. He was a starter for the Tar Heels his junior year but spent a lot of his senior year hurt and didn’t finish quite the way he wanted. The one thing he has had to be the last 4 years is something that is helping him deal with this situation right now and that is being patient.
“Things will happen and you just got to keep working. We want things happen immediately but in reality some things don’t go like that. If you keep working and be ready whenever that time comes for you, it will be alright because you are already prepared for the situation.”
