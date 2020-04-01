YMCA offering free childcare service to Charlotte-area healthcare workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The YMCA of greater Charlotte is offering free childcare to healthcare employees working the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The YMCA recently closed its 19 branches under an executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper, and will refocus its efforts to care for children, ages 5 through 12, of Atrium Health and Novant Health employees.
“I’m incredibly proud of our team, who has worked tirelessly to pull these programs together,” said Todd Tibbits, president and CEO of YMCA of Greater Charlotte. “We continue to serve our community and find ways to leverage and support staff when we can’t do our ‘normal work’ at our traditional sites.”
The YMCA says extra precautions are being taken at the childcare facilities, including health screenings, limited adult access, and low staff-to-child ratios to allow for required distancing.
The Y is also partnering with CMS to provide breakfast and lunch for participants through CMS Child Nutrition Services.
“The children are experiencing a fun camp-like day that includes dedicated time to virtual/home learning provided by their school,” the YMCA says.
Staff unable to work due to branch closures will now be able to work again. The YMCA says they launched an Emergency Staff Relief Fund to help furloughed team members with access to financial resources.
The fund kicked in on March 20 with nearly $600,000 in donations from donors, senior Y leaders and board members.
“Our team members are such an important part of our ability to serve,” said Tibbits. “I’m genuinely touched by the generosity and speed with which our leadership, members and donors came together to make this happen.”
