3-year-old hurt in accidental shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 3-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a location on Noble Avenue around 10 a.m., where a 3-year-old sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The child was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
In a Wednesday morning press conference, police advised parents to keep weapons locked up, especially while children are home.
“As we are sheltering in place, adults, parents should take time to make sure that their firearms are secured,” police said.
