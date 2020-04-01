17-year-old arrested in death of man who was shot while driving in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a 17-year-old for the death of man who was shot while driving in Matthews in March.
The suspect, ultimately identified as a 17-year-old male, was taken into custody Wednesday in Stallings, NC. A juvenile secure custody order for the charge of murder was applied for and obtained. Due to his status as a juvenile, his name will not be released.
Brett Thomas Butler, 33, died a day after he was shot in his vehicle, causing him to lose control and crash into a building in Matthews.
Matthews Police say Butler was in a red Chevrolet pickup truck when he was shot after an altercation in the intersection of Matthews Township Parkway and Sam Newell Road.
Officers believe Butler lost control after he was shot, crashed into another vehicle, crossed the road and came to rest against a building behind First Citizens Bank. The bank wasn’t involved.
Butler was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A day later, police say Butler died from his injuries
The person in the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact detectives at 704-841-6706.
