‘Wicked’ movie release delayed, ‘Minions’ pushed to 2021

Hollywood studios have been scrambling to revise business plans amid the pandemic, which has closed theaters nationwide and halted productions indefinitely. The summer movie season has already taken a hit, with the recent postponements of “Wonder Woman 1984,” “F9” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife." And a handful of films have been taken off the calendar including Lin-Manuel Miranda's “In the Heights,” Marvel's “Black Widow” and the Tom Hanks World War II drama “Greyhound.”