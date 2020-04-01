On the way to warmer temps...

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, April 1 @6pm
By Leigh Brock | April 1, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 6:49 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It remained on the cool side today, but tomorrow will take us back slightly above average.

The sun will make a comeback tomorrow and highs will reach the upper 60s.

Thursday's Forecast
Thursday's Forecast (Source: WBTV)

Friday through Sunday will get even warmer. Highs will be in the mid 70s the whole time. Rain chances will be low too. There may be a stray shower late in the day on Sunday.

Next week will bring better rain chances - at least a 30% chance each day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great evening!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

