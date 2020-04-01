On the way to warmer temps...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It remained on the cool side today, but tomorrow will take us back slightly above average.
The sun will make a comeback tomorrow and highs will reach the upper 60s.
Friday through Sunday will get even warmer. Highs will be in the mid 70s the whole time. Rain chances will be low too. There may be a stray shower late in the day on Sunday.
Next week will bring better rain chances - at least a 30% chance each day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
