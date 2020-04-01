Thieves target trucks in hotel parking lots

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Thieves targeted pickup trucks in hotel parking lots in Salisbury overnight, according to Salisbury Police.
Several break-ins were reported to have happened late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.
A 2014 Ford Raptor was broken into at the Comfort Suites, 1040 E. Innes Street. Police say a pair of chaps and a machete were taken. Value was listed at $200.
Two trucks were targeted at the Quality Inn on Klumac Road. A Smith & Wesson .45 pistol was taken from a Toyota Tundra. The driver’s window had been broken. A Ford F-150 was found with a back passenger window broken, but nothing was reported missing.
On Bendix Drive, someone broke into a Toyota Tacoma in the Super 8 parking lot by breaking the passenger window. $10 in change was reported stolen.
Police do believe the same people are responsible for the break-ins. Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.