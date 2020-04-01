Student-grown vegetables donated to local organization to help with coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fresh, healthy produce grown by students attending Myers Park and Garinger High Schools was donated to a local cause looking to address food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bulb, a non-profit that has been working to provide local produce to food-insecure neighborhoods, is launching a pre-bagged food pickup starting on Wednesday.
India Solomon, Interim Executive Director of The Bulb Global Markets, says food insecurity is, many times, underlined and compounded during trying times such as the coronavirus outbreak.
“Food insecurity can be based on a lot of different barriers,” said Solomon. “Whether that’s financial, transportation, or just disability.”
The food is being stored at the Catawba Brewing Company located in Charlotte. The owners of the company have opened their doors to store the food in their abundant freezers and fridges, in light of having to remain closed for safety purposes.
Solomon says the introduction of healthy, nutritious foods couldn’t come at a more important time as people work to focus on staying healthy and keeping their immune systems strong.
“Fresh produce gives us energy and boosts our immune system with a variety of different antioxidants and vitamins,” said Solomon. “So it’s definitely important for our mental health, our self-care because we need to fuel our bodies to be able to handle the kids at home, to be able to handle the stressful work situations we’re in.”
Solomon also said the organization received fresh vegetables from Trader Joes. The Bulb was originally going to kick off their pop-up markets on Wednesday, but changed course to pre-bagged groceries in light of social distancing guidelines outlined in Governor Cooper’s executive order for North Carolina.
The first event will be held at the Salvation Army in Belmont beginning at 3:30 p.m. and they have another scheduled at the Catawba Brewing Co. on Thursday, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
