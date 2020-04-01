South Carolina has more than 1,200 coronavirus cases, 26 virus-related deaths

According to the order, if a business is not explicitly addressed in the governor’s executive order, the business should continue normal operations until a determination is made. If a business has a question as to whether they qualify as essential, they should complete the Essential Business Clarification form located on the South Carolina Department of Commerce website, which will be easily accessible on the South Carolina Department of Commerce’s website. Questions can also be sent to covid19sc@sccommerce.com, or business representatives can call 803-734-2873.