Scammers using COVID-19 to target victims

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 has changed the way we live. One thing the pandemic has not changed is people attempting to scam you out of your hard-earned money.
Officials warn that scammers are using the coronavirus to empty your wallet, and say education is the best way to prevent being a victim.
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs says scammers are actually coming up with coronavirus scams to get your money. These people are even going as far as convincing people there is a cure.
Some people, like Jean Hess, are worried about their parents. Hess says they’ve fallen victim to a scam before. Her parents are a part of the older generations who’s usually targeted.
”My parents are in their late 60s and they’re the typical people that would get targeted,” says Hess.
Hess was on top of it, telling her folks to stay aware as the pandemic spread across the country.
“To pray on somebody who is probably already vulnerable, it’s just for a lack of a better word it’s disgusting,” explained Hess.
“Scammers are not going to let a crisis go to waste to try to scam you out of your money,” says Trent Faris, who works for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
He says the coronavirus creates a perfect opportunity for scammers to trick people to empty their pockets. Faris says the Sheriff’s Office has not received any reports of the scams yet. After checking in with several other police departments and Sheriff’s Offices within our viewing area, not many have received reports. They are all playing the waiting game for the wave they say they will get it.
“That’s probably going to be a big issue for us because when people need money they’re desperate for money,” says Faris.
The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs warns people to look for five main scams. Those scams are the government asking for money for your stimulus check, phone calls wanting personal information, phishing emails or texts, fake charities, and fake cures.
Faris says knowing the scams helps prevent being lured.
“It’s sad to say that these diabolical scammers will work this way but hopefully folks will as I said get educated to know what to look for,” says Faris.
Faris says if it is too good to be true it probably is. To report a scamming incident you can visit the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs website or call the number, 800-922-1594.
