Police charge man who robbed two Charlotte banks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a man with robbing two banks at gunpoint earlier this month.
Police say Mario Roane, 55, walked into First Citizen’s Bank, on South Tryon Street around 11:30 a.m. March 18, implied he was in possession of a gun and demanded money from the bank employee.
He then did the same thing at the Wells Fargo on the same street March 23, police say. Roane was arrested Tuesday, and charged with two counts of armed robbery.
